Galveston Co. counts 83 COVID-19 cases at Texas City assisted living home

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after 13 people either living or working at a Texas City assisted living facility tested positive for COVID-19, Galveston County health officials added 70 more cases from the same center.The 83 total cases at The Resort at Texas City were announced Friday after 146 people, both residents and employees, were tested the day before. That count could increase with some results still pending.Because of the staggering amount of cases, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county's local health authority, issued a Public Health Order enforcing restrictions on long-term care facilities in Galveston County.As of the added cases, the county has counted at least 200 people who have been sickened by the coronavirus.In recent days, the county has looked into a person with a positive case who worked at more than one facility."Most people who work in these settings, they're the guys that show up right they show up no matter how they feel. No matter how bad the weather is, they're not the kind of people to call in sick," Keiser said on Thursday. "So please, don't belittle your symptoms or think that you're making something out of nothing. If you have symptoms, be honest with yourself."