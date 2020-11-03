covid-19

Funeral held for HCSO deputy who died of COVID-19 after month-long fight in hospital

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that 56-year-old Deputy Johnny Tunches died after a courageous battle against the illness.

Tunches is the third sheriff's office deputy to die after contracting COVID-19. Sergeant Raymond Scholwinski died on May 6 and Deputy Juan Menchaca died on June 13.

Tunches had been hospitalized for almost a month.

His funeral services are set for Thursday, Nov. 12 at Humble First Assembly of God Church at 1915 FM 1960. Strict social distancing and face coverings will be enforced.

Visitation will be followed by the service, which will start at 10 a.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez will deliver remarks.

"Deputy Tunches served the people of Harris County with distinction. We were proud to call him our partner, and our friend. He will be missed terribly, and our condolences go out to his family and all those whose lives he touched," Gonzalez said.

After the service, a ceremony with full honors, including a U.S. and Texas flag folding and presentation to family, rider-less horse, fly-over, 21-gun salute and Taps, will be held.

Tunches was a 29-year HCSO veteran. His most recent assignment was a contract deputy in District 2. His service began in 1991, when he worked at the Inmate Processing Center.

He also served in the U.S. Navy.

Tunches is survived by his wife and three daughters.
