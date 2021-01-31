Fort Bend County Judge KP George to roll out COVID-19 vaccine distribution app

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George told ABC13 recently an announcement about a COVID-19 distribution app is coming soon.George said the debut may happen Monday as preparations are underway for new mega sites to administer the vaccine.The preparations are "dry runs" at the sites as shipments of the vaccine are expected soon.The app will allow residents of Fort Bend County to sign up for a vaccination appointment, George said. He said he hopes it'll streamline the process."Rather than you call or wait for it, you get an appointment that usually lasts for maybe five days, because people try in so many places," said George. "We don't want to multi-book people. That is why there is a shorter time frame."This comes after both Harris and Galveston counties announced plans for a vaccine waitlist portal.