Fort Bend ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

MARCH 22, 2020
A Fort Bend ISD employee is hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the district.
In a statement released on Sunday, the district said a man in his 50s, who works in the FBISD warehouse, recently traveled domestically during spring break and did not report to work when he came back.
"The FBISD warehouse will be closed until further notice, with only one or two staff reporting for essential duty," said the district. "The facility continues to be sanitized with the utmost care, and all FBISD employees are directed to continue to follow all CDC precautions and to practice social distancing."
The district said the end of the 14-day incubation period for any FBISD employee who was exposed to this employee is Thursday, March 26.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs executive orders
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said the National Guard could begin monitoring drive-in testing sites on Monday and prodded the federal government to do more to help states secure more tests and medical supplies to fight the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
The Republican declined at a news conference to follow the lead of other states with a statewide "shelter in place" order. But he warned Texans that it could be coming if they don't heed his previous orders on Friday that limited social gatherings to under 10 people, closed schools, bars and gyms and banned dine-in eating at restaurants.
"Stricter standards will be taken," if necessary, Abbott said. "If you don't have an essential reason for leaving your home, you should not be leaving your home."
Gov. Abbott remained unsure about the status of Texan schools, however he was hopeful when referring to different learning opportunities established by teachers, saying, "Where it's available, students have access to online learning. Where it's not available, there is an expectation that teachers will be delivering to homes packets for students for homework purposes and for testing purposes."
Houston firefighters quarantined in hotel and monitoring for symptoms after contact with potential COVID-19 patient
Four Houston firefighters spent their first night in a Houston hotel under quarantine after contact with a COVID-19 patient.
The four were ordered to isolate after a 'medium/high risk' contact with a potential patient. None of the four show any symptoms of infection, authorities said.
MARCH 21, 2020
Gov. Abbott waives several regulations in hopes of expanding nursing workforce
As the numbers of coronavirus cases rapidly grow in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has waived several regulations to help meet the state's need for nurses.
The governor's actions will expand Texas' active nurse workforce by doing the following:
Lance McCullers shares Houston restaurants to visit during COVID-19 outbreak
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers is showing fans how to be Houston strong during the recent COVID-19 crisis.
With the sudden closures bars and restaurants in Houston, the All-Star pitcher took to social media in hopes to encourage Houston residents to patronize area food places with the hashtag, #eatlocal.
MARCH 20, 2020
Brazoria County officials announced today they have identified another coronavirus case. The fifth patient in the area is a man between 40 and 50 years old and lives in the Rosharon area. The man is recovering at home, according to the Brazoria County Health Dept.
Nationally, while the tax deadline has been moved back three months, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said he encourages all taxpayers who may have refunds to file now to get their money.
At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020
I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money.— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020
MARCH 19, 2020
Texas declares health disaster, leaving take-out only restaurants open
In Thursday's press conference, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he had been tested for coronavirus, but the results came back negative. He also declared a health disaster across the state, leaving no county in defiance of federal guidelines. The order is in effect at midnight Friday and will go on until April 3, with an extension pending. Abbott exempted restaurants with take-out and drive-thru services. Abbott also ordered no social gatherings of more than 10 people as part of the order.
First Harris County death from coronavirus
An elderly man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, becoming the first death in Harris County. The patient, who was between 80 and 90 years old, was a resident of a nursing home in the northwest part of the county.
Fort Bend Co. deputies to hand out disinfectant solution to residents
If you live in Fort Bend County and are in need of disinfectant solution, now you can ask a deputy.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said its deputies will soon distribute disinfectant solution to all residents.
Harris County officials provide update on coronavirus
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and health officials provided another update, saying that Harris County reported its 19th case, bringing the area total to 63.
Health officials say the 19th case is a 40-50-year-old man who had no history of travel. He lives in northwest Harris County and is now hospitalized.
Hidalgo also announced there will be no eviction hearings until the end of March.
The judge said the county is still waiting on materials to increase testing capabilities. Officials said there will eventually be four testing sites open in Houston and Harris County, with one of those opening on Thursday.
Hidalgo urged people not to show up to the testing sites being built in light of social distancing.
Health officials also provided an update on the ILA worker, who tested positive for coronavirus. Out of an abundance of caution, Port of Houston has temporarily closed Bayport and Barbours Cut terminals. Authorities said they don't know how long the port will be closed, but think it could be for days, rather than weeks.
Hidalgo thanked residents for adhering to the social distancing guidelines, saying, "You are helping save lives."
A mental health line has also been established: 833-251-7544.
Government checks to Americans
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House is working to send $1,000 checks to most adult Americans and an additional $500 per child as part of the trillion dollar plan to help stem an economic crisis.
Mnuchin told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo, "As soon as congress passes this we get this out in three weeks." Another round of payments would go out six weeks after that if the country is still experiencing a national emergency.
Wuhan reports no new COVID-19 cases, offers hope to world
Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day. But in a dramatic development that underscores just how much the outbreak has pivoted toward Europe and the United States, Chinese authorities said Thursday that the city and its surrounding province had no new cases to report. The news offered a rare glimmer of hope for the rest of the world as it battles the virus, and perhaps a lesson in the strict measures needed to halt its spread.
Could some Harris County inmates be released to help stop spread of coronavirus in jails?
We could find out more soon on whether Harris County leaders plan to allow for the release of some jail inmates to keep COVID-19 from spreading. On Twitter Wednesday night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote that he and his team are "working tirelessly to manage jail population and maintain revised protocols. An outbreak in our jail could be catastrophic on our limited local health system."
Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss latest COVID-19 efforts
Governor Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement regarding the state's efforts to combat COVID-19 on Thursday, March 19 at 12 p.m. The Governor will be joined by various state health officials. Abbott will likely discuss his decision on shutting down bars and restaurants statewide.
MARCH 18, 2020
Free Houston-area drive-thru coronavirus testing to start Thursday
Those who may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus can soon be tested for free. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, said free testing will begin Thursday, March 19. She's expected to hold a press conference. urging residents to take advantage of the free testing. The free-of-charge testing will take place at United Memorial Medical Center, located at 510 West Tidwell.
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against coronavirus pandemic
Managing dual health and economic crises, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will invoke a federal provision that allows the government to marshal the private sector in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump, appearing in the White House briefing room for the third day in a row, said he would sign the Defense Production Act "in case we need it" as the government bolsters resources for an expected surge in cases of the virus. Trump also said he will expand the nation's testing capacity and deploy a Navy hospital ship to New York City, which is rapidly becoming the epicenter of a pandemic that has rattled the U.S. economy and rewritten the rules of American society. A second ship will be deployed to the West Coast.
Driver licenses expiration dates waived
Governor Greg Abbott announced that he has directed the Department of Public Safety to temporarily waive expiration dates for driver licenses. This action falls within the Governor's State of Disaster Declaration and is part of the ongoing effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by limiting visitors at DPS locations. The waive also includes commercial driver licenses and other identification forms. This suspension will be in effect until 60 days after the DPS provides further public notice that normal Driver License operations have resumed. Abbott also issued a proclamation to allow political subdivisions to postpone their 2020 elections. Local governments now have the ability to postpone their May 2, 2020 elections until November 3, 2020.
Montgomery County cases update
The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management confirmed their sixth case of coronavirus in the county Wednesday. Health officials say the man in his 40s recently traveled to California and is isolated in his home. In their update, officials also said two Montgomery County patients are in critical condition. Officials believe one of the critical COVID-19 patients contracted the virus through community spread. The county has had 27 tests come back negative, and have 102 tests currently pending.
Coronavirus testing sites still in the works in Houston area
Harris County and the City of Houston are still working on getting coronavirus test sites up but they are not on line just yet.
There was a rumor about sites opening by midweek, but that is not the case. Now, officials are urging the public not to seek out and line up at the rumored locations.
Total worldwide cases tops 200,000
President Trump wrote in a tweet Wednesday the U.S. border with Canada will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic.
The president said trade will not be affected.
We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020
The number of people infected worldwide crested the 200,000 mark and deaths topped 8,000, with the number of people now recovered at more than 82,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new coronavirus case for 2nd straight day; Every European country confirms cases
Nearly four months after the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Wuhan, the Chinese city has reported just one new case for the second day straight.
Wuhan and the surrounding Hubai providence confirmed only one new case of the new coronavirus Monday and Tuesday, China's National Health Commission reported.
Overall, the Chinese mainland has reported 80,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,237 deaths, but since, the number of new cases has dwindled, and more than 65,000 people recovered from the virus.