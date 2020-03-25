Coronavirus

Fort Bend County resumes disinfectant distribution

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The popular disinfectant solution distribution in Fort Bend County is making a comeback.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls gave an update on Twitter, saying that the private sector is donating bottles that are needed for the solution. The distribution was scheduled to resume Wednesday at 11 a.m.



The distribution event is at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond.

Before the distribution ended earlier this week, more than 8,000 residents were served, according to Nehls.




Deputies and jail trusties began handing out free bottles of disinfectant solution on March 20. Some waited for hours to get their bottles.

"With this here going, maybe they know something we don't," the man told ABC13's Mycah Hatfield over the weekend. "Maybe it'd be more effective than what we have, so it's a blessing."

A Stay Home - Save Lives order was issued by Fort Bend County Judge KP George on Tuesday and will last until April 3.

RELATED: Fort Bend County's 'Stay Home' order now underway

Nehls said county leaders teamed up with DENORA, a disinfection systems manufacturer, to set up the mobile distribution center.

"We're glad that we have taken this step because we're proactive in Fort Bend County," Nehls said last week.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls explains the disinfectant distribution
EMBED More News Videos

"We see what this virus is doing to other parts of the country and it's crucial we try to stay ahead of it," said Sheriff Troy Nehls. "Do your part and pick up your bottle. We will get through this together."



The plan was for each resident to be given one, free 32 oz. plastic bottle along with a gallon of the disinfectant solution.

Once the product was finished, residents were asked to return the empty bottles at the same location, where you would then be given a replacement bottle.

The video above is from a previous story.

Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC


