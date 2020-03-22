Fort Bend County continues disinfectant handouts as more restrictions are ordered

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6028853" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We see what this virus is doing to other parts of the country and it's crucial we try to stay ahead of it," said Sheriff Troy Nehls. "Do your part and pick up your bottle. We will get through this together."

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- While a new order has been issued by county leaders that expands closures of certain businesses, you can still get disinfectant solution thanks to the Fort Bend Sheriff's Office.Deputies and jail trusties began handing out free bottles of disinfectant solution on Friday. On Sunday, the first person in line arrived around 5 a.m. and planned to wait out the three hours remaining before the giveaway started for the day."With this here going, maybe they know something we don't," the man told ABC13's Mycah Hatfield. "Maybe it'd be more effective than what we have, so it's a blessing."The distribution event will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. seven days a week at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond.To help expedite the process, you'll need to complete a waiver and bring it with you.As people have been urged to stay home, the county has also expanded a closure order to include hair and nail salons, massage and tattoo parlors, gyms, martial arts studios, and movie theaters. The closure order is expected to last for the next two weeks.Regarding the disinfectant, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said county leaders teamed up with DENORA, a disinfection systems manufacturer, to set up the mobile distribution center."We're glad that we have taken this step because we're proactive in Fort Bend County," Nehls said on Thursday.Each resident will be given one, free 32 oz. plastic bottle along with a gallon of the disinfectant solution. Residents must provide a Texas driver's license or another valid form of identification at the time of pick-up.Once you have finished the product, Nehls is asking residents to please return the empty bottles at the same location, where you will then be given a replacement bottle."Please do not throw them way," he said. "We will do a one-for-one exchange.""We see what this virus is doing to other parts of the country and it's crucial we try to stay ahead of it," said Nehls. "Do your part and pick up your bottle. We will get through this together."If you're elderly and can't come to the distribution site, the county is asking you to contact the YANA (You Are Not Alone) program at 281-341-YANA (9262) to set up a time to have the product delivered to your home.According to the county, DENORA's mobile machine can produce up to 25,000 gallons of the disinfection solution a day.