HEALTH & FITNESS

Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams seeks mental health help

EMBED </>More Videos

Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams says she's seeking help for the depression she has struggled with for years (WLS)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams says she's seeking help for the depression she has struggled with for years.

Williams said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she has "sought help from a great team of health care professionals."

She gave no specifics on her treatment, and a message left with her manager seeking details was not immediately returned.

Williams' post says that for years she has dedicated herself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to seek help. She says she recently decided to listen to the advice she has given, and wants to lead by example in seeking treatment.

The 37-year-old Williams was a core member of Destiny's Child, the trio with Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland that sat atop the R&B world from 1997 to 2006.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthentertainmentsingingmusicmental healthdepression
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Woman finds tapeworm in spine after 'electric shocks' in legs
Pregnant women suffering more heart attacks, study says
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News