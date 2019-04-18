Health & Fitness

Memory improves with a little zap from this device

With age, many people start forgetting things.

But memories might get a boost from an electromagnetic device that gives your brain a little zap.

A small group of older people experienced improved memory function after being given transcranial magnetic stimulation.

RELATED: Officer helps elderly woman with dementia walk home

After five days they were performing memory tasks as well as a group of younger adults.

Researchers at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago say the device uses a magnetic field that is turned on and off rapidly. However, there's no electricity passing through the skull..

Unfortunately - the effects wore off within a week. The study's author said it's possible that stimulating people for longer periods, or changing the stimulation in some way, memory improvement could be longer-lasting.

The report appears in the Journal Neurology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagomedicalu.s. & worldmemory lossstudy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News