Memory improves with a little zap from this device

With age, many people start forgetting things.But memories might get a boost from an electromagnetic device that gives your brain a little zap.A small group of older people experienced improved memory function after being given transcranial magnetic stimulation. After five days they were performing memory tasks as well as a group of younger adults.Researchers at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago say the device uses a magnetic field that is turned on and off rapidly. However, there's no electricity passing through the skull..Unfortunately - the effects wore off within a week. The study's author said it's possible that stimulating people for longer periods, or changing the stimulation in some way, memory improvement could be longer-lasting.The report appears in the Journal Neurology.