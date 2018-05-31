FITNESS

Why you should trade weights for range of motion and stabilization exercises

EMBED </>More Videos

Curious how the stars of the NBA Finals stay in shape? Forget the weights. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When you watch some of your favorite athletes perform, you might think they're just naturally gifted and lift weights.

But today's athletes are playing better and maintaining that level of performance longer into their career by focusing on range of motion and stabilization.

Danny Arnold of Plex will tell you it's the type of training some of the NBA Finals players are doing in the off season.

"Using a Buso Ball and some power bands allows you to work on your stabilization and develop better strength in your hips and shoulders," Arnold said. "Listen to your body because it is talking to you. Instead of a workout that takes a toll on your body, think of "prehab" exercises that can help prevent injury."

Now, of course, few of us are training for the NBA or NFL, but Arnold says these type of moves, incorporating the hips and shoulder, can help anyone carry out everyday activities.

Follow Erik Barajas on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthexercisefitnessnba finalsworkoutu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FITNESS
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
CrossFit couples hold joint weightlifting gender reveal
American Fitness Expo hosted in downtown Houston
Study reveals chewing gum while walking burns more calories
More fitness
HEALTH & FITNESS
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News