Health & Fitness

Houston 'carb-loading queen' launches popular wellness app

HOUSTON, Texas -- Sticking to a fitness routine can be challenging - what with the myriad exercises, personal trainers, gyms, and apps. Creating a personalized program to fit specific goals, gain confidence, and take control of health concerns is what drove Houstonian Lindsay Huelse to launch a wildly popular female wellness app.

The FITT Cycle (which stands for Fasting, Intervals, and Target Training) app incorporates fitness routines, nutrition plans, accountability, community, and entrepreneurship.

"Historically, fitness apps are great for memberships," Huelse tells CultureMap. "I wanted to create a platform for returning clients where they could have stability and ditch the diets."

To read more of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthfitnesssocial appsexercisemobile appapphealth food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected serial rapist in Houston wanted in at least 3 attacks
Chilly today with showers, highs in the 50s for Houston
Jury resumes deliberating in trial of 8-year-old's murder
Bond set at $100 for former Galena Park ISD employee
Houston man has priceless reaction after seeing Deshaun Watson
'Guac Mode': Chipotle is giving away free guacamole
Giant tanks roll onto freeway after big rig hits overpass
Show More
Houston man with Asperger's missing since Sunday
6-year-old SC girl missing after getting off school bus
Standing broom trick is not magic, it's everyday science
What the Montrose bridge lights mean this week
Yates HS basketball team on the verge of national scoring record
More TOP STORIES News