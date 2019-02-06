Flu season is upon us and a lot of people are going to the doctor to get checked out, but there's an alternative way to be treated if you're sick; at home care.
It's just like when doctors used to make house calls.
DispatchHealth has an office in Houston that serves patients of all ages.
A team of nurse practitioners and medical technicians load up a medical supply kit every morning, before heading out for the day to treat patients.
"We've had several 1 year old's who have had influenza the patients parents were definitely grateful to keep them at home," says nurse practitioner, Ebony Washington.
Patients calls the service and the teams are dispatched within two hours.
Kim Bergeron with DispatchHealth says, "it's convenience without compromising quality"
While this doesn't take the place of the need for the resources of an emergency room, staff says this is an alternative for people with minor health needs.
"The ER is there for a reason we do not take the place of an ER, but for some of these minor injuries it makes sense to bring that care to a home," says Bergeron.
After a patient is seen, their primary care doctor is notified about what was done.
The company takes most major insurance.
