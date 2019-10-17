Health & Fitness

Florida could require a prescription for certain sunscreens that could harm coral reefs

Florida could require a prescription for certain sunscreens that could harm coral reefs

A Florida state senator wants to ban some sunscreens that could harm marine life.

Democratic Senator Linda Stewart has proposed a bill that would ban the sale of sunscreens with Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, unless the customer has a prescription.

Researchers believe the two chemicals could cause coral bleaching and eventually kill reefs.

Coral reefs are home to 25 percent of all marine life.

The bill is reportedly getting push-back from other legislators and doctors.

Sunscreen is important in the sunshine state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Florida has the second-highest rate of melanoma or skin cancer in the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbansunscreenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston police officer injured in crash in southwest Houston
When you can get your Astros potential World Series tickets
8-year-old girl with autism hit by car after leaving home
Deputy wounded when man opened fire at burger restaurant
Fall is back! Another cold front arrives Monday
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway
Show More
Tropical storm possible in Gulf of Mexico over next day or 2
Astros players explore New York City on their day off
This Halloween beer is illegal in 15 states
Friendswood celebrates 124 years of friendship and community
Officer Abigail's family asks for prayers as she enters hospice
More TOP STORIES News