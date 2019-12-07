Health & Fitness

Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in San Diego County

A flesh-eating bacteria, linked to the use of black tar heroin, has killed at least seven people in San Diego County in the past two months.

Southern California health authorities have since issued a new warning.

Thirteen people in Southern California have also been diagnosed with wound botulism since September, which also may be tied to black tar heroin.

Agencies are trying to figure out the source of the heroin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan diegosan diego countyillegal drugsheroindrugdrugs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer injured after suspected drunk driver slams into car
50 Cent in Houston meeting fans at Spec's liquor stores
Toys 'R' Us opens new store in Galleria
ABC13's Morning News
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Treasure hunt for $100K in gold and silver begins this weekend
Couple impersonated CPS while knocking on doors at 5 am: HPD
Show More
Harris Co. fires company paid $1.3M for Harvey recovery program
Major temp drop to hit Houston after a gorgeous weekend
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
Woman punches mountain lion that killed her dog
Uncertainty looms for family waiting for Harvey funds
More TOP STORIES News