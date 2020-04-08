Coronavirus

Wife of first Houston firefighter to be hospitalized with coronavirus speaks out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters are pulling for one of their own Tuesday night in the Intensive Care Unit with coronavirus.

On Tuesday afternoon, Houston firefighters arrived outside of the hospital room window where Captain Al Capistran is hospitalized.

Capistran was moved to the ICU Tuesday, but he is not on a ventilator.

"It has been difficult not to be able to have family present in the hospital," his wife, Kristen, told ABC13 through the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association. "The firefighters' presence today help to lift his spirits. Please take this virus seriously. If this can put my husband in the ICU, it can affect anyone."

Al is the only hospitalized Houston firefighter.

"My family and I are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the Houston firefighters, the doctors, the nurses, the staff at Herman Memorial hospital and our friends," said Kristen. "My husband is in great physical shape with no underlying health problems. Social distancing is key."

One Houston police officer is also in ICU. His family has requested privacy.

