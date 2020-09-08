coronavirus texas

Houston firefighter who received experimental COVID-19 drug dies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is mourning the loss of a third member due to coronavirus complications.

Tommy Searcy, 45, was an 18-year veteran with the fire department. According to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, Searcy died Tuesday after battling the virus for several weeks in a hospital in The Woodlands.

Searcy's death, just like those of two other HFD firefighters who died from COVID-19, will be classified as a line-of-duty death, the fire union said.

"We mourn the loss of our firefighter friend and brother, Tommy Searcy. Please keep Tommy's family, friends and station crew in your thoughts and prayers. Capt. Searcy leaves behind a loving family, many friends and a long list of Houston firefighters who respected and enjoyed serving with him. We are praying for his three daughters, Kaylin, Krista and Kinley, and his twin brother, Tony, who is a senior captain in HFD," HPFFA President Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton said.

According to a statement from HFD, Searcy entered the department in August 2002 and was promoted to Captain in 2013. He served most of his career at Fire Station 46 in southeast Houston.

In 2014, Searcy was assigned to Fire Station 67 in northwest Houston where he last served. Searcy is a father of three and has a twin brother, who is also a Houston firefighter.

"The Houston Fire Department is devastated by the loss of one of our most outstanding fire officers," says Chief Samuel Peña. "Tommy was a highly decorated 18-year veteran, an exceptional firefighter, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant."



