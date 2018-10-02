WOMEN'S HEALTH

Fertility clinics want more women in their 20s to freeze their eggs

EMBED </>More Videos

Fertility clinics are using parties and more to woo younger women to their front doors.

By
Fertility companies are going to great lengths to convince younger women to freeze their eggs.

This is the new craze among some younger women, who say their uncertain futures have caused them to think about this alternative.

The process of extracting eggs and then freezing them is not cheap. There is a price tag between $10,000 and $13,000 to extract the eggs and around $1,000 a year to freeze them.

Still, many young women in their 20s and even 30s are putting their eggs on ice.

Fertility companies are becoming more aggressive in their recruitment of young woman to go through the process. Some are throwing cocktail parties or other gatherings to inform woman why the company feels this procedure is important.

Others are even sending out mobile information vans to try and get women's attention.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfertilitypregnancywomen's healthu.s. & worldbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Ovarcome encourages people to talk about ovarian cancer
Want a bigger butt? Surgeon says injections can be dangerous
Gas station clerk saves woman when heat leaves her breathless
PHOTO: 50-pound ovarian cyst removed from woman
More women's health
HEALTH & FITNESS
RECALL: Uber Numb pain cream may be dangerous to children
Mom upset surf resort remained opened after CDC investigation
Unique ways to help you recover from a rough workout
Balloons and cement may fix your back problems
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man gets 80 years in prison for causing 4 crashes in 1 day
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
2 exposed to powdery substance at Cruz's campaign office
Police swarm Church's Chicken in NW Houston after shooting
Surveillance camera captures dad beating 6-year-old son
Girl in heartbreaking viral video meets her Houston Astros
Astros playoff pep rally set Wednesday at Houston City Hall
Rockets fans to get Harden MVP bobblehead on opening night
Show More
New Health Museum exhibit lets you try on someone else's body
Trial starts for man accused of killing pizzeria employee
Astros fans can get Lyft discount to weekend's ALDS games
Deer Park man who died for 22 minutes brought back to life
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
More News