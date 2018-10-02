Fertility companies are going to great lengths to convince younger women to freeze their eggs.This is the new craze among some younger women, who say their uncertain futures have caused them to think about this alternative.The process of extracting eggs and then freezing them is not cheap. There is a price tag between $10,000 and $13,000 to extract the eggs and around $1,000 a year to freeze them.Still, many young women in their 20s and even 30s are putting their eggs on ice.Fertility companies are becoming more aggressive in their recruitment of young woman to go through the process. Some are throwing cocktail parties or other gatherings to inform woman why the company feels this procedure is important.Others are even sending out mobile information vans to try and get women's attention.