FDA warns some makeup from Claire's may contain asbestos

Warning about Claire's makeup.

The FDA issued this warning advising consumers against using certain makeup products from Claire's as they could be contaminated with asbestos.

The FDA said samples of the following products tested positive for tremolite asbestos:

  • Claire's Eye Shadows - Batch No/Lot No: 08/17
  • Claire's Compact Powder - Batch No/Lot No: 07/15
  • Claire's Contour Palette - Batch No/Lot No: 04/17


The FDA sampled and had tested targeted cosmetic products following reports of contaminated cosmetics marketed by Claire's. Testing was conducted on behalf of FDA by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and AMA Analytical Services, Inc.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen and its health risks are well-documented. During talc mining, if talc-mining sites are not selected carefully and steps are taken to purify the talc ore sufficiently, the talc may be contaminated with asbestos.

Consumers who have these batches/lots of Claire's Eye Shadow, Compact Powder, and Contour in their home should stop using them. Claire's has informed the FDA that it does not believe that affected products are still available for sale.

The FDA is not aware of any adverse reactions associated with exposure to these Claire's products. Health care professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any adverse events potentially related to Claire's Eye Shadow, Compact Powder, and Contour Palette to FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program by:

  • Downloading and completing the form, then submitting it via fax at (800) FDA-0178


This is not the first time asbestos was found in makeup. ABC11 first uncovered asbestos in makeup marketed by Justice. Our investigation resulted in a national recall of several Justice makeup products marketed to children and teens.
