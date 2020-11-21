covid-19

FDA warns about companies marketing fraudulent products that claim to treat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration has sent warning letters to companies selling products that falsely claim to treat COVID-19.

West Virginia-based Pro Breath MD, Dentist Select and Oracare marketed fraudulent products on their websites, according to the FDA.

Oracare Health Rinse and Oracare Operatory Pre-rinsing sets are advertised as being able to kill COVID-19. The FDA said these products are misbranded and unapproved new drugs.

RELATED: Coronavirus Update: FDA approves 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home

Another company, Vibrant Health Care Inc. was cited for selling a product made with umbilical cord material. The FDA said the Arizona-based company misleadingly represented the product as a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19.

The companies were given 48 hours to respond to the FDA about steps to correct the violations, CNN reported. Failure to do so could result in legal action including seizure and injunction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesfdadrug treatmentcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
CDC says most COVID-19 infections spread by people without symptoms
Sturgis rally 2020 sparked 86 COVID-19 cases in neighboring MN: CDC
Not 1 person found violating mask mandate got ticket
COVID-19 vaccine to be reviewed by FDA next month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction worker found shot to death at W. Harris Co. home site
2 killed in separate overnight incidents
Lawsuit filed over Lake Jackson amoeba death
Alvin ISD mourns loss of junior high principal
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Here's why Christmas fever started so early this year
Wrong-way driver slams into HPD cruiser
Show More
Free Thanksgiving meals this weekend feed thousands
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans
Mom of Black teen found dead speaks out: 'They could have done more'
Monument Inn: Best cinnamon rolls in Texas!
There are 3 fronts in the forecast
More TOP STORIES News