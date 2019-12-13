Health & Fitness

FCC approves proposal for 3 digit suicide hotline number

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Federal Communications Commission has voted to establish 988 as the new designated phone number people can call for assistance with suicidal thoughts.

The three digit number will make it easier for people to reach out for help.

At the moment, callers must dial 10 digits to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Once 988 goes online, callers will still get routed to crisis centers across the U.S.

The LA Times reports suicide prevention counselors answered more than two million calls last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthsuicidesocietyusau.s. & worldmental healthsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nassau Bay sergeant's suspected killer gets bond for murder
What the mother of suspect told ABC13 before his arrest
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Community says farewell to fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster
Officer accused of fondling dead woman turned off bodycam: Police
Neighborhood left terrorized after dog was mauled to death
'Game changer': Galveston's 3rd cruise terminal to open in 2021
Show More
Armed man shot by officers as he opened fire on woman: Police
Mattress Mack, Alex Bregman surprise pregnant mom of 8
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
Secret Santa pays off entire Walmart's layaway balance
Mom says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room hacked
More TOP STORIES News