'Just lay low and cool it': Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid COVID spread

NEW YORK -- The nation's top infectious disease expert doesn't want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should "just lay low and cool it."

He said during "Good Morning America" Wednesday that now isn't the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they're infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, discusses the latest on the battle against the coronavirus, including an update on the emerging strains from the U.K. and South Africa.



Big events like Sunday's game in Tampa, Florida, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.

"Watch the Super Bowl on TV, enjoy it. Have a party in your house with your family, with the people who are there ... you don't want parties with people you haven't had much contact with. You just don't know if they're infected," he said on "GMA."

The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.

