According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, facial exercises may actually help you look younger.A recent study had middle-aged women complete 30 minutes of facial exercises daily.After two months, dermatologists compared before and after pictures. They noticed improvement in cheek fullness, helping some women look a few years younger.It may be hard to keep up with such a regimen. Dermatologists say the best way to stay looking young is easy: use sunscreen!