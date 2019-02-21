HEALTH & FITNESS

Facial exercises may actually make you look younger: study

You might look silly doing them, but who cares! It turns out that facial exercises may actually work.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, facial exercises may actually help you look younger.

A recent study had middle-aged women complete 30 minutes of facial exercises daily.

After two months, dermatologists compared before and after pictures. They noticed improvement in cheek fullness, helping some women look a few years younger.

It may be hard to keep up with such a regimen. Dermatologists say the best way to stay looking young is easy: use sunscreen!
