Explore the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Sojourn De Nails
Photo: sojourn de nails/Yelp
Sojourn De Nails is a downtown nail salon, that recently opened at 1625 Main St., Suite A-2.
The salon provides three levels of manicures and pedicures -- the Classic, the Boujie and the Xpress -- as well as nail crafting and eye brow waxing. (Click here to view the list of services.)
This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sojourn De Nails is open from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Black Dog Records
Photo: mark b./Yelp
Black Dog Records is a spot to score vinyl records and more, that recently opened at 726 W. 19th St. in the Heights.
The store sells vintage vinyl records and coffee, cappuccino, loose leaf tea, smoothies, pastries, desserts and more. Listen to a record before you purchase it at one of the listening stations. There's also a large seating area to enjoy a beverage or snack. (Click here to learn more about the new spot.)
Black Dog Records has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Head on over to check it out: Black Dog Records is open from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
BeYoga
Photo: BeYoga/Yelp
Now open at 718 W. 18th St., Suite F, in the Heights is BeYoga, a yoga spot.
The non-heated yoga studio offers three signature class formats to meet the physical and mindful needs of its members. There is the Be Flow class (designed to build heat, flexibility and strength), Be Zen (promotes flexibility of muscles, joints and the mind) and Be Strong (a 45-minute High Intensity Interval Training session with ankle and hand weights and cardio). Click here to learn more about the studio and view class schedules.
BeYoga is off to a strong start, with a five-star Yelp rating out of four reviews.
It hasn't posted its hours online yet.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.