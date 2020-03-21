Health & Fitness

Experts warn against these meds for fever and pain when you're sick

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As scientists scramble to come up with a cure for COVID-19, experts are warning consumers to be careful about which over-the-counter medications you take to treat the symptoms.

"Take everything with a grain of salt. There are very small studies. We're learning more about it. We're conducting trials," said Dr. Laila Woc-Coluburn, Associate Professor and Medical Director for Infectious Diseases at Baylor College of Medicine.

Are medications like ibuprofen and naproxen safe?

"Recently it was said that ibuprofen and naproxen are not good because, for example, when you're feeling feverish and you have body aches, you might actually take a little more than you need and then your kidneys shut down because of the excess anti-inflammatory," she said.

If necessary, Dr. Woc-Colburn recommends using acetaminophen to help with symptoms, but she cautions against using too much.

"Don't overuse it," she said. "You don't want to use more than two grams daily because it can be bad for your liver."

She says it's best to consult with your doctor, especially if you're taking other medications.

