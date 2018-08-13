Exercise your options: The 3 best spin studios in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cycling classes around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're looking to spin your wheels.
1. Revolution Studio
Photo: Alex P./Yelp
Topping the list is Revolution Studio. Located at 2800 Kirby Drive, Suite A-220, in River Oaks, it's the highest rated cycling class in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp. Other outposts are in Memorial City and Sugar Land.
Also offering yoga, Revolution Studio's spin class is either a 45-minute or hourlong full body workout that incorporates cardio, weights and core strength exercises set to music that's curated by the instructors. (Learn more about classes here.)
Yelper Shane W. said, "Revolution Studio is a place to spin with awesome instructors; diverse in style, but with a consistent flow and awesome music. This is a great space to work out those issues, forget everything and focus on a better you."
2. RYDE
Photo: RYDE/Yelp
Next up is River Oak's RYDE, situated at 2005 W. Gray St., Suite D. With 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp, the sports club has proven to be a local favorite. It has a second location in downtown Houston.
RYDE offers 45-minute workouts set to music, which are designed to tone the core, back, arms and legs. The bikes track your performance metrics and send them via email after each class. (See the class schedule here.)
Kate K. wrote, "Best spin studio in Houston! First class all the way, RYDE just gets it right. The surround sound is perfect and so is the music. They always have fun events and giveaways, which makes each client feel like part of the team."
3. DEFINE
Photo: DEFINE/Yelp
Montrose's DEFINE, located at 1945 W. Gray St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews. If you can't make it to this studio, the fitness chain has several also Houston-area locations.
If you're interested in the spin classes, it offers rhythm-based group classes that combine isometrics with cardio in order to strengthen and tone arms, legs, glutes and abs. You can also participate in barre and yoga classes at the studio.
Kristin L., who reviewed it on March 28, wrote, "This is far and away the best spin studio in Houston. While its main focus is barre classes, the spin classes incorporate a full body workout of abs, arms and glutes. If you want an easy workout, go to another spin studio in town where you just sit for the entire ride. If you want to sweat and change your body, go to DEFINE."