What a headache: there's a nationwide shortage of popular pain reliever Excedrin

There's a nationwide shortage of Excedrin, a popular pain relief medication.

The drugmaker, GlaxoSmithKline, has temporarily halted production to work out issues with the transfer and weighing of ingredients, WSYR reported.

The brands affected are Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine in both caplet and gel-tab forms. Both products use acetaminophen, aspirin and caffeine to provide pain relief, according to the products' website.

A New York woman told WSYR she was very concerned about the shortage.

"If I have a migraine attack, I'm not sure, if I was to not have any on me, what I would do," Ashleigh Eldred said.

The company said the tension headache and PM medications are still available.
