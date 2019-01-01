Durex recalls condoms over burst pressure concerns

Durex has issued a recall for its "real feel" condoms in Canada after the products failed several tests on durability.The company removed the affected condoms off store shelves, but stressed that consumers did not have to worry about safety concerns."There is no immediate safety concern for consumers and only specific batches are affected. We are working closely with the Health Canada and have decided to recall affected batches," RB Health said in a statement posted on its website.The company recalled the Durex Real Feel Extra Lubricated 10-count condoms and the Durex Real Feel 20-count condoms.Durex said that all customers who bought the recalled products should be able to return them to where they were purchased to receive a refund.