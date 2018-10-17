HEALTH

92 people in 29 states infected by drug-resistant Salmonella

EMBED </>More Videos

Ninety-two people in 29 states have been infected by a multidrug-resistant form of Salmonella linked to raw chicken products.

Ninety-two people in 29 states have been infected by a multidrug-resistant form of Salmonella linked to raw chicken products.

Twenty-one people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates that many types of raw chicken products from a variety of sources are contaminated with Salmonella Infantis and are making people sick.

In interviews with the CDC, sickened people report eating different types and brands of chicken products purchased from many different locations.

The outbreak strain has been identified in samples taken from raw chicken pet food, raw chicken products and live chickens.

Antibiotic resistance testing conducted by CDC on Salmonella bacteria isolated from sickened people shows that the outbreak strain is resistant to multiple antibiotics.
The outbreak strain of Salmonella Infantis is present in live chickens and in many types of raw chicken products, indicating it might be widespread in the chicken industry. CDC and USDA-FSIS have shared this information with representatives from the chicken industry and asked about steps that they may be taking to reduce Salmonella contamination.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

CDC advises consumers to follow these steps to help prevent Salmonella infection from raw chicken:
  • Wash your hands. Salmonella infections can spread from one person to another if hands have Salmonella germs on them. Wash hands before and after preparing or eating food, after contact with animals, and after using the restroom or changing diapers.
  • Cook raw chicken thoroughly to kill harmful germs. Chicken breasts, whole chickens, and ground poultry, including chicken burgers and chicken sausage, should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees to kill harmful germs.
  • Leftovers should be reheated to 165 degrees. Use a food thermometer to check, and place it in the thickest part of the food.
  • Don't spread germs from raw chicken around food preparation areas. Washing raw poultry before cooking is not recommended. Germs in raw chicken can spread to other foods and kitchen surfaces. Thoroughly wash hands, counters, cutting boards, and utensils with warm, soapy water after they touch raw chicken. Use a separate cutting board for raw chicken and other raw meats if possible.
  • CDC does not recommend feeding raw diets to pets. Germs like Salmonella in raw pet food can make your pets sick. Your family also can get sick by handling the raw food or by taking care of your pet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthsalmonellaillnessantibioticsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH
Texans' Andre Hal returns to practice after cancer diagnosis
ABC13's Women of Distinction
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
30K pounds of meat shipped to Texas restaurants recalled
Judge allows Texas girl another week on life support
Woman chooses to get breasts removed after genetic testing
Common mistakes new runners make
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
ALCS Game 4: Astros send Morton to first start in 17 days
Crosby ISD to eliminate 129 positions in budgetary layoffs
Astros cleared of cheating after photography claims
Astros unlikely to face Boston's Chris Sale in Game 5
Houston Rockets open season vs. Pelicans with Carmelo debut
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
Texas mom spanks teen son with belt after he took her BMW
Owners fighting HOA fines over truck parked in their driveway
Show More
Lake Conroe begins controlled releases after water level rises
Parents say Pasadena teacher molested their children
Texans' Andre Hal returns to practice after cancer diagnosis
Fire officials rescue pony from storm drain in SW Houston
Arsonist in Texas mosque fire sentenced to 24 years in prison
More News