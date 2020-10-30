Doctors report delay in cancer screenings during COVID-19 pandemic

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7405713" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The death of Black Panter star Chadwick Boseman not only shocked the world, but it changed the way we think about colon cancer. He he died at 43, which is well below the age recommended for screenings. However, that could soon change. ABC13's Stefania Okolie explains.