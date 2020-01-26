Health & Fitness

Doctors remove tapeworm from Austin man's brain

AUSTIN, Texas -- Doctors say it's a miracle after an Austin man successfully had a tapeworm removed from his brain.

KXAN reports doctors think the man contracted the parasite in Mexico more than a decade ago after eating undercooked pork.

The worm grew slowly ever since.

A scan of the man's brain shows the large worm highlighted in red.

He says he fainted last year while playing soccer and had been having headaches for months.

"It's very intense, very strong, because it made me sweat too, sweat from the pain...pain in the head and then I would vomit from the pain," he recalled.

The neurosurgeon who removed the tapeworm says situations like this are more common in certain regions of the country.

"In certain regions of the country, like Texas and California, this can be more common. So there's something, I think, definitely for every medical professional to be aware of. It is not commonly seen and can actually masquerade as different things."

After it was removed and a little recovery, the man says he's back to his normal self.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustintexas newsparasitetapewormsurgeryu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, 4 others die in helicopter crash
Business near Watson explosion site burglarized, police say
Families prepare to honor 2 men killed in deadly blast
Man accused of assaulting father-in-law during argument
Rainy start to Sunday, but afternoon will bring sunshine
2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting
4th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US | LIVE
Show More
Don't miss your last chance to see the Houston Auto Show
Woman uninjured after tire crashes into her windshield
Shadow hangs over 2020 Grammys after ousted CEO calls show rigged
Dynamo's Christian Ramirez gets familiar with EaDo
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
More TOP STORIES News