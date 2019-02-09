HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors give 9-year-old boy new face, lease on life after life-changing operation

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the Long Island boy who had a life-changing operation.

LONG ISLAND, New York --
A 9-year-old boy feels like a superhero after a life-changing operation on Long Island.

Simao Meco was born with a rare facial cleft that affected both his vision and breathing. On Thursday, he reunited with the team that gave him a new face and new outlook.

Simao was all smiles after the long road to get where he is now -- including sleepless nights and bullying at school.

His plastic surgeon at Cohen Children's Medical Center, Dr. James Bradley, explained how he had to loosen Simao's entire face in order to move it back together again correctly.

"Because the anatomy essentially is abnormal so we had to figure out how to make it normal, so he could have a good result," Bradley said.

WATCH the complete news conference


Simao's condition, called a Tessier rare craniofacial cleft, left the two sides of his face not aligned. He needed seven hours of surgery so that his eyes could finally look in the same direction and so his nose could be rebuilt from scratch.

Bradley is one of only five surgeons in the world doing the facial bipartition surgery because of the risks involved.

Simao's case is the first of its kind on Long Island. But for Simao and his single mom, it's a new lease on life.

The whole operation was done pro bono and so after what felt like a nightmare and more than any young child should ever have to endure, Simao is finally feeling as good as he looks.

His face said it all, as the hospital arranged for him to meet his favorite superhero, but there was no doubt to everyone in attendance that Simao is actually the bravest superhero around.

EMBED More News Videos

It was a heartfelt sendoff for a 9-year-old NJ boy after undergoing a life-changing facial reconstruction.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsurgerygood newshealthchildrenNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Mumps outbreak confirmed at ICE detention facility
1 hospitalized and 7 injured in Boiling Water Challenge
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
Medspa assistant arrested for illegal injections out of jail
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mumps outbreak confirmed at ICE detention facility
Thieves swipe suitcase and $700 from car parked in driveway
2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault
Armed robber with 'very large nose' targets dry cleaner twice
Man tasered 11 times during 'vicious' traffic stop: Lawsuit
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
Mayoral task force to pay struggling residents $1K a month
Huskies enter neighbors' home and kill family's dogs
Show More
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Heartwarming video shows men helping elderly woman into van
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
Video released of police-involved shooting in attempt to help man
What was found in home after deadly drug raid: HPD warrant
More News