COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Peter Hotez hopes Houston's vaccination efforts become national model

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dr. Peter Hotez, the Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said he hopes Harris County's first free public COVID-19 vaccine clinic becomes a national model.

Dr. Hotez congratulated Mayor Sylvester Turner in a tweet Sunday morning on the number of vaccinations the newly opened clinic has administered so far. He said the clinic is one of the largest mass COVID-19 vaccination sites to date.



The clinic opened Saturday, Jan. 2, and appointments for vaccinations have filled up extremely fast.

SEE RELATED: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston

Just this past Saturday, Minute Maid Park also became a vaccination site, where a little more than 3,800 shots were given.

All 1,000 new appointments at Minute Maid Park were filled shortly after they were added by the Houston Health Department for people who meet Phase 1A or Phase 1B criteria.

SEE RELATED: Houston's Minute Maid Park COVID-19 vaccination clinic appointments filled up in minutes

Mayor Turner thanked the many volunteers, the health department, and other local officials that helped make Saturday's vaccinations a success.



As more rounds of COVID-19 vaccine doses make their way to the Houston area, local county leaders and health officials are working to implement the best plans possible for distribution. A county-by-county breakdown can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccineshealthcoronavirus helpcoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worlddoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Texas announces sites for next COVID-19 vaccine shipment
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
Minute Maid Park COVID-19 vaccine site fills up in minutes
Houston ISD vaccinates 300 employees for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dry but cold with feels-like temps in the 20s this morning
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Some families drove north from Houston just for the snow
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
Texas announces sites for next COVID-19 vaccine shipment
Leaders gathering for ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Show More
New US lawmaker to introduce resolution to expel GOP colleagues
Texas man's ex reported him after Capitol riot, court docs say
Off-duty deputy fired gun during 'mental episode,' HPD said
Using a space heater or fireplace? Stay safe with these tips
Texans tight end credits aerial yoga for standout year
More TOP STORIES News