Coronavirus

Disney Parks donates masks, ponchos to health care workers on the front line of coronavirus crisis

BURBANK, Calif. -- As hospitals around the country cope with shortages of vital medical equipment, Disney Parks has donated more than 250,000 pieces of supplies to help health care workers on the front lines.

The company's contribution includes more than 100,000 N95 masks that were donated to the states of New York, California and Florida. Additionally, Disney Parks donated 150,000 rain ponchos to humanitarian aid organization MedShare, which will distribute them to hospitals in need.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the poncho donation was inspired nurses across the country who found that rain ponchos can be used to protect clothing and prolong the use of personal protective equipment.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we've seen before," MedShare CEO and President Charles Redding told the Disney Parks Blog. "We have to find ways to pool our resources and work together to help the healthcare workers who are doing their very best to treat patients and contain COVID-19. We appreciate Disney partnering with us to support hospitals and healthcare workers on the frontlines."

The donation of supplies comes after Disney resorts in California and Florida donated surplus food to local food banks after the resorts closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
