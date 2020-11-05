Coronavirus

Denmark to cull up to 17 million mink to stop mutated coronavirus

Denmark, the world's largest producer of mink furs, plans to cull all mink in the country to contain a mutated form of novel coronavirus.
By Reuters and James Frater, CNN
Denmark, the world's largest producer of mink furs, plans to cull all mink in the country to contain a mutated form of novel coronavirus.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday the decision had been made with a "heavy heart," but it was necessary based on the recommendation of health authorities.

"The virus has mutated in mink. The mutated virus has spread to humans," Frederiksen said.
Statens Serum Institut, the Danish authority based in Copenhagen which deals with infectious diseases, had found five cases of the virus in mink farms and 12 examples in humans that showed reduced sensitivity to antibodies, she said. Allowing the virus to spread could potentially limit the effectiveness of future vaccines.

"We have a great responsibility towards our own population, but with the mutation that has now been found, we have an even greater responsibility for the rest of the world as well," Frederiksen said.

There are between 15 million and 17 million mink in Denmark, according to authorities. Outbreaks of coronavirus at the country's mink farms have persisted despite repeated efforts to cull infected animals since June.

One million mink within a five mile (8.4 kilometers) radius of suspected or confirmed farm infection were destroyed in October. Denmark's police, army and home guard will be deployed to speed up the culling process, Frederiksen said. Mink have also been culled in the Netherlands and Spain after infections were discovered there.

The Prime Minister said new restrictions will be introduced in certain areas of Denmark to contain the spread of the mutated virus, including Hjorring, Frederikshavn, Bronderslev, Jammerbugt, Vesthimmerland, Thisted and Laeso municipalities.
"Unfortunately, the residents of those municipalities have to prepare for further restrictions in the near future," she said
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Rapid testing underway at these Houston-area school districts
Katy ISD elementary closes due to rising COVID-19 cases
Another Texans player is positive for COVID-19
Houston Rodeo eliminates Open Show for 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory | LIVE
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
LIVE: Pa. secretary of state provides election update
Judges dismiss Trump claims in Georgia, Michigan
Houston Rodeo eliminates Open Show for 2021
Houston woman pleads guilty in massive marriage fraud scheme
Watch Katy vs. Tompkins in this week's Texan Live game
Show More
ABC13's virtual job fair for vets features jobs paying $25 an hour
Eta expected to reach Gulf of Mexico next week
Bodycam video released in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting
How to invest in stocks and save money during a pandemic
Oregon decriminalizes drugs like heroin, meth
More TOP STORIES News