Obamacare unconstitutional, declares Texas federal judge Reed O'Connor.

Americans who want to buy health insurance for next year have to sign up Saturday through the Affordable Care Act's Marketplace.This health care bill is known as Obamacare and according tothe law has three primary goals:The center for Medicare and Medicaid services says enrollment is down nearly 12 percent from last year.Enrollment is open until midnight.