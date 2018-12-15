This health care bill is known as Obamacare and according to healthcare.gov the law has three primary goals:
1) Make affordable health insurance available to more people. The law provides consumers with subsidies lower costs for households with incomes between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.
2) Expand the Medicaid program to cover all adults with income below 138% of the federal poverty level.
3) Support innovative medical care delivery methods designed to lower the costs of health care generally.
RELATED: Federal judge in Texas declares Affordable Care Act unconstitutional
The center for Medicare and Medicaid services says enrollment is down nearly 12 percent from last year.
Enrollment is open until midnight.