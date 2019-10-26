Health & Fitness

DEA collecting unwanted, expired prescriptions Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gather up those old prescriptions -- it's time to get rid of them!

The Houston Police Department and several other local agencies are working with the DEA to collect unwanted prescriptions for National Prescription Drug Take Back on Saturday.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Authorities advise against flushing old prescriptions down the toilet, which can create safety and health hazards.

Previous events have removed more than 4.1 million pounds of prescriptions from circulation, according to the DEA.

This is the first year the DEA will also accept unwanted vaping devices and cartridges.

The DEA made the change in the wake of increased vaping-related injuries and deaths nationwide.

DEA is operating collection drives between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26.

There are more than 60 collection locations in the Houston area. To find the location nearest to you, click here.
