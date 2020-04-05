Health & Fitness

ABC13's Dave Ward says his wife is out of ICU during battle with double pneumonia

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward revealed Sunday his wife, Laura Ward, has been removed from ICU as she battles with double pneumonia.

Last week, Ward asked for prayers when his wife was first hospitalized.

"I've never asked anything of our viewers," he told ABC13 anchor Tom Abrahams during a FaceTime conversation. "But I am asking now for all our viewers to say a prayer for my wife Laura. She really needs it. I've been praying nonstop. She really needs prayers right now. The power of prayer is amazing."

READ ALSO: ABC13's Dave Ward says his wife is improving during her battle with double pneumonia

Laura felt sick on Monday, March 23, and drove herself to the hospital, where Dave said the doctors treating her called it a, "classic COVID pneumonia" even though tests for COVID-19 were negative. She was in intensive care and couldn't receive visitors or gifts.

On Monday, March 30, Dave announced via Twitter his wife was on her way to feeling better.

"My sweetheart is getting better!" he tweeted. "I can never thank you enough for all the love and messages."



SEE ALSO:

Dave Ward encourages everyone to practice social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texasdave wards houstonpandemiccovid 19 pandemicwomen's healthcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House gives COVID-19 update amid warning of week ahead: WATCH LIVE
DPS troopers screen travelers at Louisiana state line
Dallas couple live streams wedding ceremony
ABC13 Evening News for April 5, 2020
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
Bush in 2005: 'If we wait for a pandemic to appear, it will be too late to prepare'
2 Sheriff's Office employees, 19 HPD officers COVID-19 positive
Show More
Federal health teams leaving soon, Mayor Turner says
HISD to resume free meals for students on Monday
Queen Elizabeth addresses UK as nation sees spike in virus deaths
Former Oilers Coach Ed Biles dies at age 88
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
More TOP STORIES News