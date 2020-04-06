ABC13's Dave Ward says his wife is leaving the hospital after battle with double pneumonia

#Houston, I just got a call from Dr. Boom of @MethodistHosp and my sweetheart is getting better! Your prayers have made the difference and I can never thank you enough for all the love and messages. Please continue your prayers so that Laura may continue to heal. #prayersforlaura pic.twitter.com/QWNLApusmL — Dave Ward (@DaveWardTV) March 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward said Monday, his wife, Laura Ward, is expected to be released from the hospital after suffering from double pneumonia."We have good news! Laura is doing better and should be approved to leave the hospital soon," Dave said."It will be a long road to full recovery but I can't wait to have her home," Dave said.Last week, Ward asked for prayers when his wife was first hospitalized."I've never asked anything of our viewers," he told ABC13 anchor Tom Abrahams during a FaceTime conversation. "But I am asking now for all our viewers to say a prayer for my wife Laura. She really needs it. I've been praying nonstop. She really needs prayers right now. The power of prayer is amazing."Laura felt sick on Monday, March 23, and drove herself to the hospital, where Dave said the doctors treating her called it a, "classic COVID pneumonia" even though tests for COVID-19 were negative. She was in intensive care and couldn't receive visitors or gifts.On Monday, March 30, Dave announced via Twitter his wife was on her way to feeling better."My sweetheart is getting better!" he tweeted. "I can never thank you enough for all the love and messages."