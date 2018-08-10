HEALTH & FITNESS

CVS recalls nasal mist due to microbiological contamination

EMBED </>More Videos

FDA has issued a recall for CVS Health Sinus Relief Nasal Mist

CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist .5 oz bottle has been recalled after the product was found to have had microbiological contamination identified as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The product is used as a nasal decongestant and is packaged in a 0.5 fluid ounce bottle that is placed in an individual folding carton.

More than 16,000 units were released nationwide with UPC code 50428432365.

The affected CVS Health 12-Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist lot is Lot # 173089J, EXP 09/19. The lot number can be found on the side panel of the carton.

According to the recall release, "Repetitive use of a nasal spray containing a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life-threatening in certain patient populations, such as those with cystic fibrosis or immuno-compromised. To the best of Product Quest's knowledge, the company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall."

Product Quest is notifying its customers via oral and written communication and is arranging for the return or replacement of all recalled products.

Anyone that has the affected spray is being asked to stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase or throw it away.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Product Quest Manufacturing LLC at (386) 239-8787, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm, EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallproduct recallsinfectioncvs
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
New mom blames poppy seed bagel for false positive drug test
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in NE Houston
1 dead after apparent home invasion in NE Harris County
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
BRACE YOURSELF: Pumpkin spice season returns at Starbucks
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
Post Oak Little League to meet Astros before World Series
Show More
Houston H-E-B store closing its doors next month
Digital Deal of the Day
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
Arkema case docs: Other plants moved chemicals out of town
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
More News