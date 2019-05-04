Health & Fitness

CVS closes underperforming stores, including two in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CVS Health will close 46 of its underperforming stores across the country. Two of those in the Houston area are on that list.

The CVS at 6945 Cypresswood Dr. in Spring shut down April 1. A CVS representative said that the store suffered from low sales after Hurricane Harvey, according to Community Impact.

The location on 3080 S. Fry Rd. in Katy is also closed.

The chain is shutting down other stores across the state, including in El Paso, Brownsville and San Antonio.

Despite the closures, CVS recently beat earnings expectations, making a 42 percent profit in the first quarter. Company leaders also told analysts earlier this week that they are making progress improving long-term care business.

There's no word how many employees will be affected by the closure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES:
Bed Bath & Beyond to close about 40 stores
Payless to file for bankruptcy and close 2,300 stores, according to report
Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores following decrease in 2018 sales
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncvsstore closing
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News