HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CVS Health will close 46 of its underperforming stores across the country. Two of those in the Houston area are on that list.
The CVS at 6945 Cypresswood Dr. in Spring shut down April 1. A CVS representative said that the store suffered from low sales after Hurricane Harvey, according to Community Impact.
The location on 3080 S. Fry Rd. in Katy is also closed.
The chain is shutting down other stores across the state, including in El Paso, Brownsville and San Antonio.
Despite the closures, CVS recently beat earnings expectations, making a 42 percent profit in the first quarter. Company leaders also told analysts earlier this week that they are making progress improving long-term care business.
There's no word how many employees will be affected by the closure.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
RELATED STORIES:
Bed Bath & Beyond to close about 40 stores
Payless to file for bankruptcy and close 2,300 stores, according to report
Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores following decrease in 2018 sales
CVS closes underperforming stores, including two in Houston area
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News