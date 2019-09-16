Crush The Crisis
The opioid crisis has been declared a public health emergency. Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die from opioid-related drug overdoses. The misuse of prescription opioids often begins when they are obtained from a friend or family member's medicine cabinet. HCA Healthcare invites you to "Crush the Crisis" by participating in an opioid take back event on Saturday, September 21 at 9am. Hospital staff and volunteers from HCA Healthcare will partner with local law enforcement to raise awareness about opioid addiction and to collect unused and expired prescription medications. More info about Crush The Crisis.
EVENT DETAILS
Saturday, September 21, 2019
9:00 am - 1:00 pm
HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
1313 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004
On Saturday, September 21st, volunteers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). We will not be able to accept needles, syringes, lancets or liquids. The collection site will be conveniently located at the valet entrance on the corner of Hermann Dr and Caroline. Enter off Austin and pull straight ahead.
Crush The Crisis: Drop Off Event
