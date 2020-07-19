Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine hopes rise after strong trial results in England

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Oxford scientists said they believe they may have come up with a coronavirus vaccine that would provide a "double defense" against the virus.

The Telegraph newspaper reported on results from the human trials that the scientists conducted.

The results showed that blood samples taken from a group of UK volunteers that had a dose of the vaccine produced both antibodies and "killer T-cells."

It is said the antibodies may fade, but the T-cells can stay in circulation for years.

The paper was told that while the results looks promising, it hasn't been proven to provide long-lasting immunity against COVID-19.

"When you're dealing with vaccines, you can't guarantee things, but you can say based on the science and the way things are going, that I'm cautiously optimistic that we can meet that projection that we made months ago," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert. "Nobody guarantees, but I feel optimistic that we will have a vaccine, one or more, that we can start distributing to people."

AstraZeneca, the drug maker, signed a deal to produce two billion doses if the trials are successful.

The vaccine could be available as early as October if all goes well.

