COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Houston-area CVS stores

According to CVS, Texas stores will be allotted about 38,000 doses out of an initial 250,000 that the company is rolling out to its locations in 11 states.
Locations in Cleveland, Cypress, Katy, Pearland, Richmond and The Woodlands were stocked with the vaccine, according to a statement from the pharmacy chain. Those locations could end up being fully booked quickly, but you'll want to keep checking the pharmacy's site for updates.
Vaccines will be offered on an appointment-only basis through CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact 1-800-746-7287.
Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided, CVS said.
Late last year, CVS was among the major national pharmacies pledging to administer vaccinations at store locations and at long-term care facilities through coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those currently eligible to receive the CVS-based vaccinations in Texas fall under Phase 1A and 1B, or those who are frontline medical and essential workers, long-term care residents, people 65 years old and older, and people who are 16 years and older and have at least one chronic medical condition.
