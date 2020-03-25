COVID-19 cases in Houston area surpasses 300

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A staggering amount of new COVID-19 cases on March 25 pushed the Houston-area past the 300-case barrier
There have now been 361 cases identified over the past several weeks.
In addition, Harris County crossed 100 cases.
Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.
TOTAL CASES: 361
CASES BY AREA
Houston: 66 cases
Harris County: 119 cases, 1 death
Brazoria County: 33 cases
Brazos County: 21 cases
Chambers County: 1 case
Fort Bend County: 46 cases
Galveston County: 22 cases
Grimes County: 2 cases
Liberty County: 1 case
Matagorda County: 9 cases, 1 death
Montgomery County: 31 cases
Wharton County: 3 cases
Walker County: 1 case
