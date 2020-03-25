HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials announced 8 new cases in our area on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 292.
Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.
TOTAL CASES: 292
CASES BY AREA
Houston: 55 cases
Harris County: 79 cases, 1 death
Brazoria County: 28 cases
Brazos County: 21 cases
Chambers County: 1 case
Fort Bend County: 46 cases
Galveston County: 22 cases
Grimes County: 2 cases
Liberty County: 1 case
Matagorda County: 9 cases, 1 death
Montgomery County: 23 cases
Wharton County: 3 cases
Walker County: 1 case
RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
What popular businesses and locations are doing about coronavirus
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
CVS to waive delivery fees for prescriptions due to coronavirus outbreak
Former head of CDC says nursing homes are "ground zero" for coronavirus
How to talk to your kids about COVID-19
Fist bumps are out? The World Health Organization says yes
Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
COVID-19 cases in Houston area approaches 300
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News