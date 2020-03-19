Couple on vacation in South Padre Island tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple who spent a few months on vacation in South Padre Island has tested positive for the coronavirus.Cameron County Public Health officials say the couple traveled to Idaho in late February and early March for a wedding where they had contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.The couple left South Padre Island a few days after returning from Idaho around March 11.They were diagnosed with coronavirus in Michigan where they live.Health officials say they are working with the property owner and manager in South Padre Island to make sure preventive measures are taken and the property is disinfected. They add the property where the couple stayed did not have an elevator, reducing the risk of exposure to others.The couple also took proactive measures and home-isolated after they returned from Idaho and until they left South Padre Island, health administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said.Cameron County Public Health said it has created a COVID-19 hotline that can be reached at 956-247-3650 if there are questions.