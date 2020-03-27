Coronavirus

Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to practice social distancing. Experts recommend that individuals stay 6 feet away from each other in order to thwart infection. But how far is 6 feet really?

Here's a guide for gauging whether or not you're in the safe zone.

RELATED: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19

Think of a mattress. A twin size mattress is 72 inches in length, which equates to 6 feet. Leave a mattress-sized space between you and the next person at all times.
If you take the stairs, keep an eight-stair distance between you and others.

A single shopping cart is over 3 feet long. Make sure to keep a two-cart distance between you and other shoppers.

End to end, a two-door Fiat measures in at 11 feet and 4 inches. Keep that distance and you're good to go.

VIDEO: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'

ATMs are only 5 feet apart. Stay one machine away from others.

Keep a two-urinal gap when using public restrooms.

When in doubt, download a distance-measuring app for extra precision and reassurance. Follow these tips to keep you, your loved ones, and your community safe.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosocial distancingcoronavirusu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS
Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators
Trump, rejecting blame, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
Local business owner supports employees and the restaurant industry
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Local food bank in need of assistance during COVID-19
List of Houston-area counties with 'stay-at-home' order
Stormy cool front blows into Houston Saturday
526 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
2 additional HCSO deputies test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Trump, rejecting blame, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
Disneyland, Walt Disney World to remain closed 'until further notice'
ESPN's Doris Burke says she tested positive for coronavirus
Houston charities need your help during COVID-19 crisis
Montgomery Co. issues 'Stay Home' order
More TOP STORIES News