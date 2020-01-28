Coronavirus screenings expanding to Bush Airport

The CDC is currently screening passengers on direct and connecting flights from Wuhan, China at five major airports in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
According to a tweet, Houston airports are waiting for further guidance on when the screenings will begin.
“At this time, there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Texas. As a preventative measure, the CDC has announced it will expand screenings to 15 additional airports which includes George W. Bush Intercontinental Airport. (1/3)— Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 28, 2020
"[Bush Airport] stands ready with our partners to ensure the community is protected," read the tweet.
Houston Airports will continue to work closely with the CDC as logistics are still being finalized. Houston Airports is waiting for further guidance on when screenings will begin and stands ready with our partners to ensure our community is protected. (2/3)— Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 28, 2020
"We are closely monitoring the latest developments and will post updates on fly2houston.com and our other social media channels," read a third tweet.
We are closely monitoring the latest developments and will post updates on https://t.co/9gZJSkXIjn and our social media channels.” (3/3)— Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 28, 2020
There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas.
A day after Texas A&M officials announced one of its students tested negative for coronavirus, a student at Baylor was also cleared.
The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.
Dozens of people have died from the virus in China, which has issued massive travel bans in hard-hit sections of that country to try to stem spread of the virus. The U.S. consulate in Wuhan announced Sunday that it would evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight.
