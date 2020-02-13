Health & Fitness

Coronavirus patient evacuated from China quarantined in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A patient with coronavirus is quarantined in San Antonio, making this the 15th case of the disease in the United States.

The person is in federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the patient returned to the United States on a State Department-chartered flight that arrived on Feb.7.

This is the first person under quarantine at JBSA-Lackland to test positive for coronavirus.

The CDC says he or she is isolated and being treated at a hospital nearby. The organization also expects the number of cases to go up, as more than 600 people who returned on chartered flights from Wuhan remain under federal quarantine.
