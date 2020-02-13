Coronavirus patient evacuated from China quarantined in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A patient with coronavirus is quarantined in San Antonio, making this the 15th case of the disease in the United States.The person is in federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the patient returned to the United States on a State Department-chartered flight that arrived on Feb.7.This is the first person under quarantine at JBSA-Lackland to test positive for coronavirus.The CDC says he or she is isolated and being treated at a hospital nearby. The organization also expects the number of cases to go up, as more than 600 people who returned on chartered flights from Wuhan remain under federal quarantine.