Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Retailer Urban Outfitters closing all stores worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO -- In response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Urban Outfitters is closing all of its stores worldwide.

The retailer says they plan to reopen on March 28, but "because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change."

Urban Outfitters says they will continue paying their employees through the closure.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 in the company, but they are closing "in an effort to protect our communities."

The company statement reads in part, "The safety and health of our community, including our loyal customers and dedicated associates, is always of the utmost importance to us."

Customers can still shop with Urban Outfitters online on the store's website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmoneycoronavirusretailstore closingu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
What we know about the 28 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Coronavirus: Are your hands clean? A black light experiment
Walmart, Randalls, Kroger adjust hours due to coronavirus fears
Couple hires mariachi band to play in H-E-B amid COVID-19 chaos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moms fear for sons health as temperature checks delay arrivals
What we know about the 28 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Walmart, Randalls, Kroger adjust hours due to coronavirus fears
Sen. Ted Cruz comments on his second self-quarantine
Trump's doctor says president has tested negative for novel coronavirus
Couple hires mariachi band to play in H-E-B amid COVID-19 chaos
Roughnecks on alert after Seattle player gets COVID-19
Show More
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing could be in Houston next week
State officials push for STAAR testing cancellation
Springer lends a helping hand to Minute Maid Park employees
List of events canceled, postponed in Houston-area
Galveston makes city-wide changes amid coronavirus fears
More TOP STORIES News