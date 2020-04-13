Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered?

Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a pulmonary and critical care specialist with University of Southern California, talked to KABC about how to evaluate various symptoms to determine if you may have COVID-19 as opposed to another virus.
WATCH: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
Similarly, it can be tricky to determine if you have recovered from COVID-19. Dr. Dasgupta also discusses how you can determine if you're free from the virus and how long you should wait before ending your self-isolation.
WATCH: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself